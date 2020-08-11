Phoenix Breaks 'Record Nobody Really Wants'

(Newser) – The hottest US city has broken its own record for most 110-degree days in a year—"a record nobody really wants," a meteorologist tells the Arizona Republic. Phoenix cracked 110 degrees for its 34th day of the year on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 33 days set in 2011. A day later, the steamy city adding its 35th day with a recorded a temperature of 111 degrees. With high temperatures expected to continue into the weekend, "most likely it'll be over 40 days and counting by this time or earlier next week, and who knows when it's going to end," says meteorologist Chris Breckenridge.

An excessive heat watch is in effect from Wednesday to Sunday, with temperatures expected to hit or exceed 110 degrees, says meteorologist Matthew Hirsch. He says July was actually the hottest month recorded since 1895. "Normally when you get moisture it keeps things a little bit cooler" but the 2020 monsoon season was likely the driest in 30 years, he tells the Republic. That means fewer clouds to block solar rays and little moisture to be evaporated. Even desert plants are suffering, per Mashable. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and not to go outside during the hottest times of the day. (Read more Phoenix stories.)

