Connecticut Hands Out Hefty Fines for Travel Violations

(Newser) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the state is cracking down on unsafe behavior and has issued its first fines to people who failed to comply with travel rules. The governor says two residents have been fined a total of $3,000 under the regulations, Fox reports. The residents were fined $1,000 each for failing to fill out public health forms weeks ago when they flew back from Florida and Louisiana, two of the 32 coronavirus hotspot states on Connecticut's travel advisory list. One of the residents was fined an additional $1,000 after a colleague told officials the resident declined to self-quarantine for 14 days upon his return. "I hate to do it but we’re going to show people we’re serious about this," Lamont told reporters.

Josh Geballe, Connecticut's chief operating officer, said the state is investigating other travel violations, reports the Hartford Courant. "This is for real. We need people to follow these rules," he said. “If not, there will be consequences." Lamont said the crackdown will also include tougher enforcement of restrictions on large gatherings. The governor said medical exemptions to mask orders will be still be allowed, but anybody claiming an exemption should be ready to prove it. "From here on out, just bring your doctor’s permission with you when you aren’t wearing that mask and you’re in that store or in that private area, because that’s what the rules are" he said. (Read more Connecticut stories.)

