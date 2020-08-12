Cops: 10-Year-Old's Mom Murdered During Zoom Class

(Newser) – It was a horrific start to the school year for a student at a Florida elementary school: The mother of a 10-year-old girl was killed while the teacher was setting up the class' Zoom call. Police say Donald J. Williams 27, fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales, in front of her four children and two of their cousins at their Indiantown home, Fox reports. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says that when the shooting happened at 8am Tuesday, the girl was online for the first day of virtual learning with her teacher and classmates at Warfield Elementary School. He says the girl's end of the call cut out abruptly when a bullet hit her computer.

"The teacher’s statement is that she heard a commotion, knew it was some kind of confrontation, muted it, and then watched the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears," says Snyder, per CBS 12. The sheriff says Williams had entered the home and confronted Rosado-Morales about something to do with Facebook and an online video. The suspect was taken into custody by a SWAT team after attempting to flee the neighborhood by bus, reports TCPalm. The sheriff says Williams and Rosado-Morales split up more than a year ago; he was recently released from jail in a domestic violence case involving her. He says Williams confessed to the killing and will be charged with first-degree murder. (Read more Florida stories.)

