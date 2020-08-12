Cops: Cabbie Raped 12-Year-Old Passenger

(Newser) – A New York cabbie was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the backseat of his car, People reports. A police source says Rafael Martinez, 32, picked up the girl in his livery cab Monday to take her home from her grandmother's—and, according to the girl, climbed in the back and raped her. Martinez then allegedly returned to the wheel and drove her home. The New York Post reports that police located Martinez through his Brooklyn employer, Evelyn Car Services, which promptly fired him. The girl was taken to a hospital with her parents and Martinez was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, and assault.

Sources tell the New York Daily News that the GPS in Martinez's vehicle shows him stopping to perpetrate the alleged crime. "We have enough evidence to corroborate her story. There's both physical and electronic evidence," says a police source. "You know what surprised me the most? He knew we were coming, and he waited. He stayed instead of getting on the next plane out." Martinez kept quiet when officers led him out of the NYPD Brooklyn Child Abuse Squad headquarters in Boerum Hill. Sources say the girl had gone to her grandmother's to pick up her new bicycle.


