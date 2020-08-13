Officer Saves Man on Tracks in the Nick of Time

(Newser) – It's a heart-stopping video: An officer's body camera captured the moment when she saved a man in a wheelchair from a train with no time to spare. The incident took place in Lodi, California, when officer Erika Urrea spotted a man whose wheelchair appeared to be stuck on the railroad tracks, reports the Sacramento Bee. Urrea races from her police car as a train barrels down, its horn blaring. "Can you get up?" the officer asks as she scrambles to unstrap the man. She yanks him from the chair just as the train goes by.

The train actually struck the man's leg, along with his chair, reports KCRA. However, the man identified only as a 66-year-old is expected to survive. “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today," says the Lodi Police Department in a Facebook post. "We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism." (Read more rescue stories.)

