California Now Has the Nation's Most COVID Cases

(Newser) – The nation's most populous state now also has the most confirmed coronavirus cases. The OC Register reports that with 9,544 cases reported Thursday, California has become the first state to report more than 600,000 cases. Florida has recorded 557,137 cases, and Texas has reported 527,715, per NBC. There were also 170 virus-related deaths reported in California Thursday, bringing the total to 10,952, the third-highest in the country, behind New York and New Jersey. But there are signs of hope, the New York Times reports: On a per-capita basis, California ranks only 28th in the nation in terms of virus deaths, and authorities say hospitalizations have declined for nine straight days. California "is turning the corner on the pandemic," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. (Read more coronavirus stories.)