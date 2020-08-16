Just What 2020 Lacked: A 'Firenado'

(Newser) – If you were idly sitting around on your Sunday morning wondering what else 2020 could throw our way, well, you're reading your answer and it is "firenado." "A pyrocumulonimbus from the Loyalton Fire is capable of producing a fire induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph," the National Weather Service warned on Saturday, per KOLO. "It ... is nearly stationary. This is extremely dangerous for firefighters." The Loyalton Fire, which broke out Friday, is just 5% contained and has spread to 2,300 acres. Some 300 firefighters are battling the blaze, reports KPIX5. California is also baking in a heat wave. (Read more California wildfires stories.)