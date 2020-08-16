At least 18 shot, 4 Killed Across Cincinnati

(Newser) – At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded just after 12:30am Sunday to the Avondale neighborhood and found 21-year-old Antonio Blair with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement, the AP reports. He was taken to University Hospital and died there, they said. Three other gunshot victims were also taken to the hospital. At about 2:15am, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood where 10 people were shot, police said. One died at the scene and another at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; they were identified in a statement as 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant.

Three people were shot at about midnight Saturday in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, about a block away from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, police said. News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters that they "seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic." Police didn't immediately provide details about the fourth fatal shooting but confirmed that it occurred on the city's West End, where media reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was immediately available in any of the cases. "One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati," Neudigate had said before the fourth shooting was announced. "Why? That's going to be the question."