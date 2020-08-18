S&P 500 Closes at All-Time High

(Newser) – Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades, the AP reports. The S&P 500's milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built momentum on signs of budding growth in the economy. More recently, corporate profit reports that weren't as bad as expected have helped boost stock prices.

story continues below

"It just seems like the path of least resistance for the market is higher,” says Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network. "We’re seeing this slow grind up for the past few weeks." Now, analysts say markets are taking a pause with less news flowing in amid a seasonally slow period of trading. Big US companies are mostly finished reporting their earnings for the spring, while investors are waiting to see if Congress and the White House can get past their partisan differences and agree on more aid for the economy. It’s mostly just retailers left in the S&P 500 to report their second-quarter results. On Tuesday, several, including Walmart and Home Depot, continued the strong recent trend of delivering better results than expected.