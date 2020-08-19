Missing Mom Found Dead in Car in Shipping Container

(Newser) – Authorities in Arkansas believe they've found the body of a missing Kansas mother of three who disappeared two weeks ago while traveling to Alabama. The body was found Tuesday in Marilane Carter's vehicle alongside a credit card with her name on it, reports WDAF, adding foul play isn't suspected. It was Carter's uncle who found the vehicle, which had been parked in one of three shipping containers in a field off Interstate 55 in West Memphis, Ark. It's unclear how the car ended up in the container. Over the weekend, Carter's family had been helping search for her in the area where her phone had last pinged, per WDAF. All but her uncle had returned home by Tuesday.

story continues below

Carter left her Overland Park home on Aug. 1 before authorities in six states began searching for her. She visited a McDonald's in Rona, Mo., then checked in at a hotel in West Plains, Mo. Continuing south, she next stopped at a convenience store in Hazen, Ark. Her last known stop was at a West Memphis gas station on Aug. 2. Family members who spoke to Carter during parts of the journey say she seemed disoriented. She'd been traveling to see her parents and also intended to seek mental health treatment. "The family asks for your thoughts and prayers right now and in the upcoming days," reads a post on the "Find Marilane" Facebook page, per KIRO. (Read more missing person stories.)

