(Newser) – No one knows what happened to Terrence Woods. The 27-year-old producer vanished in a rugged part of Idaho on Oct. 5, 2018, during a TV shoot. No evidence of him has been found since, and in a lengthy piece for Deadline, Jake Kanter delves into the friction between what UK production company Raw TV says happened, and what his parents claim. Woods was in the Orogrande area of Idaho County as part of a 12-person crew working on the Discovery series Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine. There were apparently two "key" witnesses to what happened: an area woman who was helping the crew with transportation, and associate producer Simon Gee. They say the Maryland-born Woods abruptly threw down his radio and tore off running down a steep cliff into a forest; a weeklong search turned up nothing.

In its own reporting on what happened that day, Vice notes that Gee later told Woods' father Woods ran at a pace faster than he'd ever seen anyone run before. Terrence Woods Sr. was unconvinced, telling Kanter, "You say my 97-pound son ran down the cliff without tripping, falling, hurting himself. You don't have a trace of his blood or piece of his clothing, and he ran like a hare and ran so fast, nobody could catch him." On the morning he vanished, Woods texted his dad to say he planned to leave the shoot weeks early, though he gave no reason; he had told Raw TV he wanted to return to Maryland to be with his sick mother, though the family says Woods knew prior to his disappearance that her condition wouldn't in fact require surgery. The family's theory: that he was potentially mistreated on the shoot. "My son saw something, or heard something that he didn't agree with, and he wanted to leave," speculates Woods Sr. (Read the full story here.)

