Heidi Klum Seeks Emergency Court Hearing

(Newser) – Heidi Klum is seeking legal action to have her four children accompany her to Europe for the filming of Next Top Model—a move her ex says is just too dangerous, People reports. The supermodel is asking for an emergency court hearing to have Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, join her in Germany later this year. But her ex-husband Seal says COVID-19 makes travel too risky. Seal's "time with our children is sporadic at best," writes Klum in her declaration to the court. "I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk—I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States." Klum and Seal share custody of their four children.

Klum adds that she's willing to alter their plans and let Seal have the children over Christmas this year (he spent Christmas 2019 with them) and notes that he has a British passport that would allow him to visit the kids in Germany anytime. On the other hand, German cast and crew on Next Top Model can't enter the US for filming in Los Angeles due to the pandemic. The Blast reports that Klum's daughter Leni also submitted a letter to the court saying Berlin has a lower rate of COVID-19 infection than LA and would be "an amazing opportunity." Seems Leni has a big modeling gig awaiting her with German Vogue. Meanwhile, the AP reports that Germany's daily coronavirus tally topped 2,000 on Saturday for the first time since April.


