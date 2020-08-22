(Newser) – Media outlets are getting wind of terrible news that's come Larry King's way. Sources tell Page Six and People that two of the 86-year-old broadcaster's adult children have died this month. Andy King, 65, reportedly passed away suddenly last week, while Chaia King died of lung cancer at age 51 on Thursday. It's not clear what caused Andy King's death. Larry King adopted Andy, the son of Alene Akins, in 1962, after marrying Akins the year before. The couple had Chaia in 1969.

The deaths of King's children follows a rough 2019, in which King suffered a serious stroke and filed for divorce from Shawn King. "I don't have any idea of what 2020 is going to be like," he told People earlier this year. "But I can still work and I can watch my kids grow up. I feel positive—and hopeful." King has three surviving children: Larry Jr., with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and Chance and Cannon, with ex-wife Shawn King. (Read more Larry King stories.)

