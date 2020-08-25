 
X
New features on our site

Why 6K People Want to Change Tropical Storm Laura to 'Polo'

Then it would be with 'united' with Marco for all time, petition says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 25, 2020 3:33 AM CDT

(Newser) – Tropical Storm Marco is already wreaking havoc, and it will soon be joined by Tropical Storm Laura, which is forecast to become a hurricane Tuesday per the AP. Because of the odd occurrence of two storms battering the same area at essentially the same time, WSBT reports that a Change.org petition is suggesting Laura's name be changed—to Polo. "We can unite Marco and Polo once and for all," reads the petition, which has more than 6,000 signatures. "After all, it is 2020." (Read more tropical storms stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.