USPS Chief Can't Say How Much It Would Cost to Mail a Postcard

(Newser) – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee Monday, and the United States Postal Service head couldn't answer certain questions ... about postage. While he correctly answered when asked the price of a first-class stamp, he responded "I don't know" when questioned about the cost of a postcard stamp and then, when asked how much it would be to mail a square envelope: "I'll submit that I know very little about postage stamps." It was California's Democratic Rep. Katie Porter undertaking this line of questioning, and per USA Today, she then pivoted to mail-in voting.

She asked if he could tell the panel how many Americans voted by mail in the 2016 election, even "to the nearest ten million." His response: "I would be guessing, and I don't want to guess." Porter's response: "I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency." Per the AP, DeJoy denied accusations that changes he's made at USPS are intended to disrupt the delivery of mail-in ballots for the November election. "I am not engaged in sabotaging the election," he said during the six-hour hearing. He also said he has warned President Trump's allies that the president's attacks on the legitimacy of voting by mail, and his claims that widespread mail-in voting will lead to election fraud, are "not helpful." (Read more Louis DeJoy stories.)

