She Went Missing in May. Her Husband Is Finally Speaking Out

(Newser) – On Mother's Day, a Colorado mom of two set off on a bike ride and never came home. Now, the husband of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is speaking publicly for the first time since shortly after she disappeared. He tells Fox 21 that unfair coverage of the story has made him look bad. "I am afraid of what is out there,” Barry Morphew says. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think." Suzanne's family has previously told the media Barry has declined to take a polygraph test, but he says he hasn't been asked to take one and insists he is not hiding anything. He blamed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office for mishandling the investigation, including allegedly destroying evidence, and then trying to place blame at his feet.

"We don’t know why God does what he does. But we have to trust him,” Barry says. “This is the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me. But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God. And Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy." Per People, the Morphews had been together since 1988. Barry offered several ideas as to what might have happened to his wife, including an animal attack, accident, or run-in with someone she knew that turned fatal. Earlier this month, Suzanne's family told Fox 21 they fear Barry, who was reportedly out of town when Suzanne vanished, isn't telling investigators everything he knows. (Read more missing woman stories.)

