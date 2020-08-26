2 Shot Dead in Kenosha Protests

(Newser) – At least three people were shot during a third night of protests in Kenosha, Wis., two of whom died. Shots were fired around 11:45pm Tuesday during a confrontation between protesters and armed men who claimed to be protecting a gas station, reports the New York Times. After initial shots, a graphic video showed a white man with a rifle running away from a crowd, falling, then firing multiple shots into the crowd. One person was shot in the chest, another in the arm, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A separate video showed a man who bystanders said had been shot in the head. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said there were two fatalities and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are now looking for the man with the long gun.

There were 250 law enforcement officers and 250 National Guard members on hand as protesters angered by the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in front of his three young children again gathered near the Kenosha courthouse, protected by a newly installed fence, after the 8pm curfew. Some threw water bottles, rocks, and fireworks at officers, per the Times. Police deployed tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber bullets, reports ABC News. The tear gas eventually forced protesters into the streets. Gov. Tony Evers had previously called for an end to the "damage and destruction" amid a state of emergency. Protests over Blake's shooting also turned violent early Wednesday in Atlanta, Ga., where protesters allegedly threw fireworks at officers and vandalized a police precinct, reports WSB. (Read more protests stories.)

