Cops: It's Illegal to Block Road. Protester: 'It's Illegal to Murder'

(Newser) – At least 68 people were arrested during a march for justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, said to be among the largest since Taylor was shot dead by police while asleep in her home in March, per CNN. The outlet describes the protest as "largely peaceful." However, Robert Schroeder, interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, said demonstrators "crossed several intersections, creating dangerous situations as traffic continued to try to make its way in the area." At one point, police told protesters it was illegal to block a road, to which a protester responded, "It's illegal to murder," per USA Today. Those who did not stay on the sidewalk were ultimately arrested, Schroeder said. Hundreds of people, including some from Florida, Michigan, and New York, took part in the march.

story continues below

They carried signs reading "convict police" and "Black Lives Matter." Taylor, a Black woman, had been asleep in bed in Louisville when three plain-clothed officers executed a "no-knock" warrant. Taylor's boyfriend fired off a warning shot, believing the officers to be intruders, per CNN. Officers returned fire, striking Taylor. There have been no arrests, which baffles Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer. "A lot of times you want to give up, you want to walk away but I know she deserves justice," she tells CNN. "We at least need an explanation for what's taking so long," adds Gov. Andy Beshear. In a court hearing this week, an LMPD attorney argued that releasing the investigation file could compromise the integrity of the case, per the Courier-Journal, which has sued for access. Another protest is to take place Sept. 5 at the Kentucky Derby. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

