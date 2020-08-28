Former Liberty Student: Becki Falwell Initiated Sex When I Was 22

(Newser) – Liberty University students who have premarital sex face expulsion. But one former Liberty student says that the wife of the school's then-president, Jerry Falwell Jr., in 2008 performed oral sex on him when he was 22 and staying over at the Falwells' home after a band practice with their son. Becki Falwell "was the aggressor" throughout the duration of their acquaintance, the former student tells Politico, noting that he long downplayed or ignored her flirtatious behavior toward him, and laughed it off when she told him she thought he was hot. He says he found her in the room he was sleeping in late one night in 2008, giggling, and convinced her to leave. But another night soon after, she wouldn't be convinced. He says she climbed into bed with him, pulled down his pants, and performed oral sex on him. "I was like, ‘uh, what are you doing?" he recalls.

Politico has screenshots of flirtatious messages she allegedly continued to send the former student even after he rejected further advances, until, apparently dissuaded by his lack of response, she wished him well and acknowledged their friendship was coming to an end. Politico says it was tipped off to the story last year by former classmates of Trey Falwell's former bandmate, but he didn't want to talk about the incident until recently, when the Falwells came under scrutiny for other reasons. Falwell "knew that I cared about her school and the soul-winning aspect. I did not want to corrupt that by any means,” he says. "I don’t want that on my back, that I took down the school." For the Falwells' part, they say in a statement the story is a false and "mean spirited" lie. They have, however, acknowledged a separate extramarital affair Becki had. "That’s the only reason I resigned: because I don’t want something my wife did to harm the school I’ve spent my whole life building," Falwell Jr. told the AP. "I never broke a single rule that applies to staff members at Liberty, which I was. So I want everybody to know that." (Read more Jerry Falwell Jr. stories.)

