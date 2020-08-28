Jacob Blake Is Handcuffed to Hospital Bed: Dad

(Newser) – Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed, according to the father of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man shot in the back by police seven times. "I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” Blake's father, also named Jacob, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Referencing his son's paralysis, he added, “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?" He says his son is under arrest, but that it's not clear what charges he might face. None of the authorities involved responded to a request for comment from the paper. Wisconsin's governor, however, said "hell yes" when asked if he is concerned to hear that Blake is allegedly handcuffed to his bed. Meanwhile, the sports world continued to show solidarity with Blake Thursday; see the AP for details. (Read more Jacob Blake stories.)