(Newser) – A coveted New York Times wedding announcement tells the story of how Robert Palmer, 30, and Lauren Maillian, 35, met at a NYC gym, which they'd both joined to get in shape. "In January 2017 that goal changed for both," the Aug. 7 Times narrative reads, detailing how their relationship took off romantically after they started talking following a workout. One problem with this meet-cute, Nikyta Moreno tells the New York Post: In January 2017, Palmer was still married to her. The 30-year-old says they didn't split until March of that year, "and I never exactly understood why. Until I read about it in the Times." Moreno, who notes the Times story said Palmer hadn't been married before, documents their own relationship, and how after marrying in a civil ceremony in December 2015, Palmer suddenly grew distant in March 2017 as they planned a bigger wedding. "It was like a light switch turned off," she says. They broke up soon after and officially divorced in January 2018.

Moreno says she found out about Palmer's side of things when a friend told her about the Times article. "He was publicly admitting that he dated this woman while we were married—the details of his infidelity laid out on the page," she writes. "When I put their presentation next to the truth, it was like one of those ­reality-versus-Instagram memes come to life." CNN notes reaction to Moreno's story has elicited everything from "shock to general disdain" for Palmer. He tells the Post, "Nikyta and I were separated and both consented to a mutual and amicable divorce. This is all very surprising to me and I was unaware that there was ever an issue." Jezebel's snarky reaction to that: "Surprise is really the only good descriptor for this situation." The Times has since included a correction with its original article, noting that "Mr. Palmer had previously been married." More from Moreno here. (Read more cheaters stories.)

