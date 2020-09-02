Animal Crossing Fans Are Split on Biden Campaign's Move

(Newser) – For anyone who's ever thought, "I wish there was a way to campaign for Joe Biden while playing Animal Crossing," well, now there is. The Biden campaign is now offering four official yard signs users can download and display in the uber-popular Nintendo Switch video game. Some players are pretty excited ("I put up as many as I could," says an American living abroad) while others are ... not so much. As the Guardian explains, opponents of the idea point out that they don't want politics intruding on a game they're using as an escape from politics. And then there's the fact that a lot of young people who play the game feel Biden and Kamala Harris don't address the platforms they care about, says one 25-year-old player: "So it felt like, ‘Hey we aren’t going to address these concerns but here is a code to use in Animal Crossing.'"

story continues below

Also in the "not impressed" camp is President Trump's team. "This explains everything: Joe Biden thinks he’s campaigning for president of Animal Crossing from his basement," a Trump campaign rep says. "The Trump campaign will continue to spend its resources campaigning in the real world with real Americans." (While Biden has been campaigning mostly digitally since the pandemic hit, Trump continues to rely on in-person events.) However, though there are no official Trump yard signs in the game, users can make their own customized signs, and CNN reports there are, indeed, "Trump" and "MAGA" signs in the game as well. Hillary Clinton infamously held an event at an Ohio Pokéstop during her 2016 presidential campaign, and joked that she wished the person who created that game would "Pokémon Go to the polls." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

