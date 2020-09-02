Old Navy to Employees: We'll Pay You to Work the Polls

(Newser) – There's a shortage of people signing up to be poll workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Old Navy is doing what it can to help out: The company told its more than 50,000 US workers that if they work the polls on Election Day in November, they'll be paid for eight hours of work, per a press release. That's in addition to any money they're eligible for from the county election commission, USA Today reports. The move was announced Tuesday, which was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Old Navy is also encouraging customers to sign up as poll workers. "We felt this opportunity was a new and unique way to provide the opportunity and encouragement to our employees in stores across the country to become more involved in the democratic process without worrying about sacrificing a shift at work," a company rep tells Fortune.

story continues below

But in-store employees are eligible for the pay whether they'd normally be scheduled to work at a store on Election Day or not, and corporate employees who decide to work the polls won't need to take paid time off to do so. "In an election year that has the potential to attract a historic turnout, Old Navy is working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on November 3," the release says. Old Navy is also offering three hours of paid time off for employees who aren't planning to work the polls but need time off to vote, Business Insider reports. A number of other companies have pledged similar moves to ensure employees are able to make it to the polls. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

