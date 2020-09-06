Molotov Cocktails Fly in Portland

(Newser) – Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing, the AP reports. Molotov cocktails thrown in the street during a march sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot. Video posted online appeared to show tear gas being deployed to clear protesters from what police said was an unpermitted demonstration. Police arrested more than 50 people. At least one community member was injured, authorities said. A person's shoes caught fire after flames broke out in the street, video showed.

People were "engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm," the department tweeted. "Fire bombs were thrown at officers." Protesters, most wearing black, had gathered around sunset Saturday at a grassy park in the city. Wooden shields were placed on the grass for protesters to use as protection. Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects. On the 100th day of protests in Portland, demonstrators vowed to keep coming into the streets.