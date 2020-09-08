(Newser) – Unless you plan on living indefinitely on a cruise ship when you retire (not a bad idea, but maybe a little impractical for most of us), you may be looking ahead to where it would make the most sense to settle in for your golden years. Toward that end, WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining nearly four dozen metrics in four main categories: quality of life (everything from the weather and air and water quality to the rate of violent crime), affordability, health care, and activities, including volunteer options and the availability of such venues as museums, theaters, music venues, and bingo halls. Perhaps not surprisingly, four of the top 10 cities where retirement looks pretty sweet are in Florida, with Orlando taking the top spot. Read on to see where else you might want to consider once you've cashed that final paycheck: