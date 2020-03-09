(Newser) – Happiness may be a state of mind, but it may also depend on the state of where you live. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of America's biggest cities to see how they ranked in terms of contentment, examining 30 metrics in three main categories: emotional and physical well-being, which includes such factors as life satisfaction, depression and suicide rates, and life expectancy; income and employment (e.g., job satisfaction, poverty and bankruptcy rates, and how many hours people work per week); and community and environment, which includes separation and divorce rates, hate-crime incidents, and how much time is spent on leisure daily. Half of the cities in the top 10 hail from California, including the No. 1 pick, Fremont. Bringing up the rear of all 182 entries: Detroit. Check out the most and least happy cities in the US: