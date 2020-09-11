Turbulent Week Ends in Fitting Fashion

(Newser) – Wall Street has had a volatile week, so it's only fitting that it ended with a volatile day. After wild swings Friday, the markets ended in decidedly mixed fashion: The Dow rose 131 points to 27,665, the S&P 500 edged up 1 point to 3,340, and the Nasdaq dropped by 66 points to 10,853. Don't expect things to settle down anytime soon: Analysts predicts similar swings for the near future until more clarity emerges on all aspects of the pandemic and recovery, reports the AP.

“Investors should be prepared for this kind of volatility,” Altaf Kassam of State Street Global Advisors tells the Wall Street Journal. In fact, Kassam says his company is adopting strategies such as buying gold until things settle down. Another analyst tells CNBC that next week will be interesting to watch. “The next couple of sessions will be crucial in judging the possible extent of the pullback, and bulls will be looking for signs of positive divergences as the major indices approach their 50-day moving averages,” says Ken Berman of Gorilla Trades. (Read more stock market stories.)

