Georgia Deputy Fired Over Latest Brutal Police Video

(Newser) – A white Georgia sheriff's deputy has been fired after video emerged of him repeatedly punching a Black man he and another white officer had pinned to the ground. An attorney for Roderick Walker, 26, says the Friday incident started when Walker and his girlfriend returned a rental car, then got a ride to their next destination; that car was pulled over for a broken taillight, NBC News and the New York Times report. When officers asked Walker for his identification, he refused; his lawyer says he told them, "I'm not driving, and I haven't done anything wrong." The attorney says Walker was then ordered out of the car, and that deputies "attacked" him after he exited. At least two videos captured what ensued from there; watch them here and here, but note that they are graphic and disturbing.

The officers appear to restrain Walker using a hold around his neck while also pressing down on his neck and torso with their body weight. In the videos, the deputies can be heard saying Walker is biting them; Walker can be heard saying he can't breathe; a woman can be heard screaming, among other things, "No! Don't kill him! He said he can't breathe!"; and a child in a car parked next to the scene can be heard screaming, "Daddy! Daddy!" Walker's attorney says one of his client's children witnessed the incident. One of the deputies can also be seen repeatedly punching Walker, who is bleeding from his nose and appears unconscious by the end of the video. He was ultimately arrested on suspicion of obstructing or hindering an officer and battery, and is being held on outstanding warrants for other unrelated incidents. The incident has been referred to the DA's office for investigation. (Read more police brutality stories.)

