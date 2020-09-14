Texas AG Says Controversial Chick-fil-A Decision Reversed

(Newser) – A year and a half after it was denied a lease at the San Antonio International Airport, Chick-fil-A is apparently being offered one. As Fox News reports, the March 2019 denial, which came from the city council, was reportedly due to what it called the fast food chain's "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior." But on Sunday, Texas' attorney general told Fox & Friends that his office had asked the Department of Transportation to investigate the matter, and as a result, the AG's office was recently informed that the city had offered the lease. "We asked them to review that and asked them to consider whether there was a violation of First Amendment rights and the Constitution and guidelines of the Transportation Department and they found there clearly were and fortunately the city has agreed to backtrack and give Chick-fil-A a lease opportunity," he said.

He praised the development, saying anything less would have set a dangerous precedent: "City councils or other governmental entities could just decide they didn't like your personal views on whatever related to your religious faith and stop you from having a business." However, in a confusing turn of events, the city of San Antonio refuted the AG's words after his appearance on the Fox show. "The FAA has not ordered the City of San Antonio to have Chick-Fil-A at its airport," it says in a statement to KSAT. "The City itself offered to resolve the FAA investigation informally following Chick-Fil-A’s publicly stated change-of-position on its charitable giving policy. The City maintains that at no point did it discriminate against Chick-Fil-A. Any placement of Chick-Fil-A at the San Antonio Airport is ultimately contingent on Chick-Fil-A’s continued interest and approval by the City Council. Attorney General Paxton’s inaccurate statements on this issue are not surprising given that neither he nor the State of Texas have been involved in the conversations between the City and the FAA." (Read more Chick-Fil-A stories.)

