Smoke From West Coast Fires Reaches DC, New York

(Newser) – From Washington state to Washington, DC—the National Weather Service said Monday that smoke from the wildfires on the west coast of the US could be seen across the country at the National Mall. The NWS says the smoke caught a jet stream, moving at an altitude as high as 25,000 feet, all the way to the nation's capital. WUSA9 has images of the smoke appearing over memorials and monuments. CNN reports the smoke has also reached parts of the Midwest, Canada, and New York, and last week it was reported to have reached Europe. But air quality in most of those places has not been impacted, while air quality in California, Oregon, and Washington state, where the worst wildfires are raging, is at dangerous levels in certain locations. (Read more California wildfires stories.)