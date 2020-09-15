(Newser) – The family of a young EMT shot dead by police in Louisville, Ky., has reached a settlement with the city, and the amount is said to be "substantial," per the Courier Journal. The exact amount that will be paid to the family of Breonna Taylor—who was fatally shot in March as cops executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment during a drug investigation—won't be known until later Tuesday, when Louisville officials are said to be planning an announcement. But sources tell WAVE 3 that the settlement is believed to reach into the millions—what the outlet says would be "one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history."

The settlement is also believed to include policing reforms, such as requiring a police commander OK for search warrants before a judge offers his or her own approval; housing credits for cops who live in Louisville; and drug and alcohol testing for cops involved in shootings, the Courier Journal's source says. Meanwhile, a Jefferson County grand jury may convene starting this week to decide whether the three police officers who were involved in the 26-year-old Taylor's shooting should face criminal charges. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to offer further details on the settlement sometime Tuesday afternoon. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

