Fauci: Vermont's Virus Fight Is a Model for the Nation

State has lowest number of cases per capita
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 15, 2020 3:03 PM CDT

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci has called Vermont’s ongoing efforts to control the coronavirus a model for the nation. The top infectious disease expert appeared on video at Gov. Phil Scott’s virus briefing Tuesday, the AP reports. Fauci said Vermont has emphasized wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and keeping physical distance. He said those measures work in small states along with states such as New York, Texas, and California. Vermont has the lowest rate of positive tests for the coronavirus in the country and the lowest number of cases per capita The state has conducted rapid testing and contact tracing of potentially infected individuals and continuing its gradual reopening. Vermont has recorded 1,700 total coronavirus cases and 58 confirmed deaths. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

