Here's the Latest on Student Who Protested Remote Learning

(Newser) – The New York high school student who protested his school's hybrid learning plan by attending classes on campus has been suspended for the rest of the school year. Maverick Stow, a 17-year-old senior, was initially hit with a five-day suspension early last week when he attended school on a day he was assigned to do distance learning; then, when he returned to Long Island's William Floyd High School last Thursday to continue his protest for the third consecutive day, he was arrested for trespassing, ABC 7 reports. The superintendent held a hearing, which Stow's attorney as well as school district attorneys attended; an "impartial hearing officer" decided to extend Stow's suspension until June, the district says.

story continues below

He will still be allowed to participate in remote learning, but will not be allowed on campus for any reason, including prom or graduation, Fox News reports. The district had threatened to cancel in-person classes for everyone and switch to a remote-only learning model if Stow didn't put a stop to his protest, and students had started a petition condemning his actions, which more than 2,000 people signed. The petition points out that with 3,000 students, social distancing would be impossible if all students attended classes on campus every day. "We do not believe that we should be deprived of our two days of in-person learning because of the actions of a single student," it says. The district says if Stow abides by his suspension, it could potentially be lifted at the end of the second quarter. (Read more remote learning stories.)

