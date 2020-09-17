(Newser) – An 85-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a Meijer in Michigan on Wednesday before a bystander with a concealed weapon intervened. Police had received a report about a man with a knife in the automotive section of the Meijer in Adrian around 12:30pm, per the Daily Telegram. Police Chief Vincent Emrick said officers were en route when they learned of the stabbing. A woman with a concealed pistol license had watched as a man stabbed the elderly victim multiple times in the head and neck, Emrick said, adding that the woman ordered the suspect to the ground and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. The 29-year-old suspect was arrested without incident while the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

From the scene, Emrick said multiple people had witnessed the killing and were being interviewed. He also said surveillance footage showed the suspect and victim arriving separately: "That's pretty much all we know at this point." WTOL identifies the victim as a 85-year-old man from Lenawee County. Police described the suspect as a resident of Adrian, the county seat. A witness told WTOL that the suspect had been wearing a long trenchcoat as he entered the store around 12:20pm. "I'm actually glad that there was somebody there with their license to stop the guy," another customer told the outlet, referring to the bystander who intervened. "Because if he did that to this person, who knows who else he'd do it to." (Read more stabbing stories.)

