Teen Who Fled Father's Killer Recorded Farewell Videos

(Newser) – The California teenager who escaped the gunman that shot and killed his dad during a father-son off-roading trip was so convinced he wouldn't survive, he sent a number of farewell recordings to his mom. "They're basically goodbye videos,” she tells People. “In one of them, he’s like, 'I don't think I'm going to make it out of here, and I just want you to be happy and prosper, and try to smile and remember me as the happy-go-lucky kid I was.'" Fortunately, search teams found 15-year-old Jack Gershman the following day.

John Conway, 40, is charged with Gershman's father's murder. He's also charged with attempted murder, burglary and firearms crimes; police say he had previously shot and wounded two others. His motives remain unknown. Gershman told CBS back in July that his father had just asked Conway, who pulled up behind their Jeep in an ATV, for directions in the remote Tahoe National Forest when he was killed. "The shooter pulls out a pistol and starts shooting ... and then, after two or three shots, he was hit." (Read more shooting stories.)

