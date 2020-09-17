(Newser) – They look exhausted, and no wonder: The team of firefighters in Oregon had just spent 14 hours battling wildfires, reports ABC30. But the team known as the Big Bark Chippers weren't too tired to deliver their own version of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," as shown in a video posted by crew member Theodore Hiner to Facebook. "Exhausted but still excellent," he wrote. "Busted their butts today. And still make me laugh. My crew. My guys."

As for the revised lyrics: "Take me out to the fire, take me out to the line," they begin. "Bring me some sawyers and hasel hose. I don't care if I ever get home." The AP, meanwhile, talks to firefighters battling blazes in Oregon, California, and elsewhere in the West and finds a familiar theme, as voiced by 43-year-old Justin Silvera in Northern California: "I've been at this 23 years, and by far this is the worst I've seen." Oh, and the fire season is only half over, notes the story. (Read more firefighters stories.)

