The attorney general is making all kinds of headlines this week as he slams COVID-19 shutdowns

During a Q&A at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Wednesday, Barr was asked about COVID-19 shutdowns. "You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest," he said, per the Hill. "Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history." He accused most governors of treating people as if they were "babies." Pushback: Democratic Rep. James Clyburn on Thursday called the slavery comparison "the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful thing I've ever heard," reports the AP. "It is incredible [that] the chief law enforcement officer in this country would equate human bondage to expert advice to save lives," Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member in Congress, told CNN. "Slavery was not about saving lives, it was about devaluing lives."