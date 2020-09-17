 
Barr Floats Idea of Sedition Charges Against Protesters

Attorney general also says shutdowns are biggest intrusion on civil liberties since slavery
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2020 11:56 AM CDT
Updated Sep 17, 2020 12:02 PM CDT

(Newser) – The attorney general is making all kinds of headlines this week as he slams COVID-19 shutdowns, considers a big charge against protesters, and faults prosecutors in his own Justice Department. Coverage about William Barr:

  • Volatile words: During a Q&A at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Wednesday, Barr was asked about COVID-19 shutdowns. "You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest," he said, per the Hill. "Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history." He accused most governors of treating people as if they were "babies."
  • Pushback: Democratic Rep. James Clyburn on Thursday called the slavery comparison "the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful thing I've ever heard," reports the AP. "It is incredible [that] the chief law enforcement officer in this country would equate human bondage to expert advice to save lives," Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member in Congress, told CNN. "Slavery was not about saving lives, it was about devaluing lives."

