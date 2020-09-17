White House Reportedly Killed USPS Plan on Masks

(Newser) – The Washington Post is out with a story about troubles at the US Postal Service, and one part in particular was getting a lot of attention. It seems that the USPS drafted a news release in April announcing that it planned to ship out 650 million face masks, or roughly five masks for every US household. However, the Post reports that the release was never sent because the White House scrapped the plan. Why? “There was concern from some in the White House Domestic Policy Council and the office of the vice president that households receiving masks might create concern or panic,” one administration official tells the newspaper.

Most of the masks have since been distributed, but instead of going to households, they were sent to health-care facilities, businesses, community organizations, etc. The wide-ranging story is based on emails and internal documents obtained by the newspaper. The story also reports that the Treasury Department initially demanded that the USPS cede operational authority to Treasury as part of its conditions for a $10 billion loan, though the demand was later rescinded amid legal objections and opposition from Democrats in Congress. Read the full story. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

