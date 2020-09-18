(Newser) – A young dad has filed suit against Starbucks after he says hot tea he ordered in a California drive-thru spilled all over him and scalded his genitals. Per the Sacramento Bee, the complaint by Tommy Piluyev against the coffee chain and Pactiv Packaging, the company that makes Starbucks' cups and lids, alleges he pulled into the Roseville drive-thru on Oct. 5, 2018, and ordered two 16-ounce cups of Honey Citrus Mint Tea. As the worker handed him his order, a lid on one of the cups "dislodged," and the steaming drink "poured onto Mr. Piluyev's hands, stomach, and pelvic area," says the complaint. Piluyev, then 22, sped away, pulled into a parking lot, and yanked his pants off. In the ER, he was found to have "partial-thickness burns with blistering across the lower left abdomen, thighs, penis, scrotum, peritoneum, and buttocks," per the suit.

The complaint says Piluyev spent 11 days in UC Davis Medical Center's burn unit. The suit adds that five months after being released from the hospital, he wasn't able to play the piano anymore, as nearly all of his fingers were scalded. Perhaps worse, though, is that the "sensitivity and permanent skin discoloration and disfigurement of Mr. Piluyev's genitals and inner thighs made eventual intimacy awkward and painful," according to the complaint. Piluyev's attorney, who says Starbucks knew about 80 complaints per day of lids popping off cups, adds his client, now 24, will also need future plastic surgery, per CBS Sacramento. Pactiv isn't commenting, but Starbucks says it's looking at the claim and says in a statement that "our partners take great pride in ensuring our beverages are crafted with care and delivered to customers safely."


