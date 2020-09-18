Fast Times Reading Reunites a Famous Couple

(Newser) – Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for the second time this year, and this time, it was all about love—between their characters. The pair joined fellow celebrities for a live, virtual table read of the 1982 cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, hosted by comedian Dane Cook. Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Sean Penn, Ray Liota, and Shia LeBeouf also took part, with Morgan Freeman acting as narrator. Pitt played Brad Hamilton, while Aniston played Brad's crush, Linda Barrett. CBS News reports the other actors "couldn't hide their smiles as Pitt's character has a fantasy about Aniston's character" around the 38-minute mark. Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts actually giggled.

"Hollywood's most talked-about divorced couple" recreated a dream sequence in which Brad envisions Linda seducing him. "Hi, Brad," Aniston's Linda said, per US Weekly. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" Pitt appeared to be blushing. "This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions," one fan joked in a tweet. It was the first time the pair had reunited on screen, per CBS. They did reunite at the SAG Awards in January, where both picked up awards, but the encounter was fleeting. Thursday's event was all for charity. It benefited the Community Organization Relief Effort, a nonprofit founded by Penn, and the REFORM alliance, which does work in criminal justice reform. (Read more Jennifer Aniston stories.)

