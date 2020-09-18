10 Best Colleges in the US

(Newser)
It's an unusual year for colleges, but a new ranking by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education has a familiar theme: Ivy League schools dominate, thanks largely to their deep pockets. The rankings take into account a number of factors, including graduates' salaries and debt, how much the school spends on teaching, and diversity of students and staff. In the latest assessment, Harvard leads the way overall for the fourth straight year. Among public schools, the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus ranked highest at No. 23. Read on for the top 10: