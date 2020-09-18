Kaepernick Jersey Honoring Protest Sells Out in Seconds

(Newser) – Fans and supporters could buy a new commemorative Colin Kaepernick jersey on Thursday—if they were really, really fast. Nike sold out online in less than a minute, CBS reports. The all-black, No. 7 jersey marks the fourth anniversary of the first time the former quarterback took a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, Nike posted, in honor of "an iconic symbol for progress and positive change." The jersey sold for $150 and soon was offered on eBay for much more. Nike wouldn't say how many it sold.

Kaepernick put up an Instagram post on the jersey. "Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice," he wrote. "It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me. Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities." Kaepernick, 32, who played for the San Francisco 49ers, remains out of the NFL after not receiving an offer from any team after the 2016 season, when he first protested. He and the league later reached a financial settlement, per Yahoo Sports. (Read more Colin Kaepernick stories.)

