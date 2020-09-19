Trumper Hits 13-Year-Old Girl: Report

(Newser) – A Florida man is accused of ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole while demonstrating for President Trump, ActionNewsJax reports. Norbert Logsdon, 67, allegedly jammed the pole in Crystal Ledoux's car and struck her daughter Wednesday in the town of Orange Park. "I was scared out of my mind, we were in shock, and my daughter’s petrified now," says Ledoux. According to Ledoux, she saw Logsdon demonstrating with other pro-Trump supporters on the sidewalk and giving passing cars the finger. So she pulled a u-ie and gave him the finger while shouting, "Biden 2020." Seems that's when Logsdon slammed his pole through the open window, striking Ledoux's daughter—as partly seen in this Facebook video.

A deputy reporting on the incident that "I did observe redness to the victim's right face." Logsdon was later arrested at home without incident and charged with felony child abuse. A reporter who called Logsdon asked him why he did it, to which Logsdon replied, "You can talk to my attorney, goodbye," and hung up. He then responded to a reporter's text by providing the name of a nonexistent law firm. The Florida Times-Union has dug up another apparent Logsdon video in which he tells a woman in a parking lot that "I don't need to wear a mask. I'm not voting for Biden! I'm not voting for Biden!" He then huffs air loudly in her direction several times. (Read more child abuse stories.)

