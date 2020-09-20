Man's Weird Beach Find Left Him 'Freaked Out'

(Newser) – A Wisconsin man who stumbled upon a brick-shaped package wrapped in foil on a Racine beach thought he had perhaps come across drugs or cash, reports CNN. The reality was much, much odder. James Senda says he opened the package to find a brain inside, along with flowers and foreign money. "Given the weird nature of 2020 many people expected the brain to be human," quipped the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. But the Racine County Medical Examiner's office determined the Tuesday find at Samuel Myers Park was not a human brain. The animal it belongs to, however, has not been identified. Senda says he "freaked out" when he laid eyes on the brain, but he's glad he found it. "Imagine a grandma or mom, or a kid that was playing nearby, was the one who saw and unwrapped it. I'm 47 and I'm freaked out about it." (Read more strange stuff stories.)