Woman Shooting Snapchat Video Falls Out Into Traffic

(Newser) – A woman gave freeway drivers a little surprise Saturday when she spilled out of a moving car while shooting a Snapchat video—right into the next lane, the Guardian reports. British police said her misadventure began at about 1:30am as she hung out of the front passenger door on the M25 roadway near London. "She then fell out the car and into a live lane," police tweeted. "It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed. #nowords." A couple of Twitter users asked why she wasn't arrested, to which police said there was "no necessity arrest. We can't just arrest people for fun."

One tweeter put it this way: "The worst thing about this is that had she been hit—the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life. No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile up and further loss of life." Meanwhile, CNN points to a study saying that roughly 259 people lost their lives worldwide between 2011 and 2017 while snapping selfies. Most occurred in India, then Russia, the US, and Pakistan, and about 72% were men under 30. Last year, tragedy struck at a dam in India when four family members fell in and drowned while trying to shoot a selfie. (Read more Snapchat stories.)

