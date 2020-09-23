One of These Men Nabs Time 'Most Influential' Cover

(Newser) – President Trump will not like this: Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force graces the cover of Time magazine as one of the year's 100 most influential people. (There will be eight worldwide covers in all, per Entertainment Weekly.) President Trump also made the list, revealed Tuesday. Time's senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett writes that Trump "downplayed the severity of COVID-19 early on, refused for months to wear a mask and pressured government scientists to change their recommendations, as the virus spread to eventually kill more than 200,000 Americans," per USA Today. In contrast, Jimmy Kimmel praises the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, writing that Americans are lucky to have someone who "delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also made the list of "leaders," as did Sen. Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, William Barr, Angela Merkel, and Narendra Modi. The "artists" category includes Michael B. Jordan, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Ali Wong, Jennifer Hudson, Yo-Yo Ma, director Bong Joon Ho, and 17-year-old YouTuber JoJo Siwa. In the "pioneers" category are rapper Megan Thee Stallion, How to Be an Anti-Racist author Ibram X. Kendi, Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, and astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. Married couple Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry, Sundar Pichai, Mackenzie Scott, and Eric Yuan make up the "titans" category, while Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, and the founders of Black Lives Matter—Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi—are named as "icons." (Read more Time 100 stories.)

