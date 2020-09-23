Grizzly Kills Hunter in Biggest US National Park

(Newser)
For the first time in the 40-year history of America's largest national park, a visitor has been killed by a bear. The National Park Service says a moose hunter was mauled and killed by a grizzly bear Sunday in the Chisana River area of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in southern Alaska, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The NPS says it is the first known bear mauling fatality since the park was established in 1980. The victim was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend, authorities say. USA Today notes that at more than 20,000 square miles, Wrangell-St. Elias is bigger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Switzerland combined. (Read more Alaska stories.)