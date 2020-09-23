There's Been an Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

(Newser) – After 118 days of protests in Louisville over the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, a grand jury indictment: Officer Brett Hankison will be charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, though the charges do not appear to be related directly to Taylor's death. The Courier-Journal reports that in reading the charges Wednesday, Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell said Hankison "wantonly shot a gun" into three apartments. The people in those apartments were identified using only initials, and none were BT. Per the Courier-Journal, "That means it appears the grand jury did not find that Hankison wantonly fired into Taylor's apartment" on March 13. The family had been seeking manslaughter charges, notes CNN. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron elaborated in a press conference:

Cameron said that "what I can provide today are the facts, which my office has worked long and hard to uncover."

"The decision before my office was not to decide if the loss of Miss Taylor's life was a tragedy. The answer to that question is unequivocally yes."

