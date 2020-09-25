A Fitting Tribute to RBG: Pushups

(Newser) – Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish-American to lie in state at the US Capitol on Friday. Then came another apparent first—from the late justice's personal trainer. As he approached the coffin shortly after 10:30am, Bryant Johnson slowly dropped to the ground and did three pushups. He then stood, made a slight bow to the coffin, and walked away. Per WJLA, Ginsburg may be "the only person to lie in state who has had a mourner do calisthenics in front of their casket."

"I have never cried over push ups before," commented Twitter user @demwitted. In 2019, Johnson told WJLA that Ginsburg was incredibly dedicated to her workouts, which included pushups and planks. The justice was still keeping up with biweekly workouts as recently as March of this year, Johnson told Law360. "Her choice is, she doesn't make excuses not to do it." The trainer worked with the justice for more than 20 years and is author of The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too! (Read more Ruth Bader Ginsburg stories.)

