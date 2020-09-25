Wall Street Has an Unwanted 4-Week Streak

(Newser) – Stocks had a strong day on Friday, but it wasn't enough to stop a four-week skid. The Dow rose 359 points, or 1.3%, to 27,173; the S&P rose 51 points, or 1.6%, to 3,298; and the Nasda8 rose 241 points, or 2.2%, to 10,913. Still, both the Dow and the S&P ended up in the red for the fourth straight week, reports CNBC. For the S&P, this marks the first four-week losing streak in more than a year, per the AP. The "sell-off has stabilized a bit over the last few days, but there are still no real signs of strength,” Mark Newton of Newton Advisors tells CNBC. “Thus, the trend remains bearish and not much to bet on a rebound.” (Read more stock market stories.)